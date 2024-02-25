Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $47.03 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $47.03 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00020048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,490,131 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

