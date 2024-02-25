Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.61. 98,206,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,674,226. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Macquarie lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.