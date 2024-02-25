WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Cap of $218.41 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $218.41 million and $5.60 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,137,094,752 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,113,256 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,136,773,330.8859644 with 3,413,791,837.883254 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06244199 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,825,342.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

