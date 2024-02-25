WAXE Price Reaches $63.97 on Exchanges (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $5,760.06 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $63.97 or 0.00124079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAXE has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

