Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $28,160.14

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $28,160.14 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,105,119,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,105,072,528 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04329462 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $17,707.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

