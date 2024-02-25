Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.11 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and $2.19 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,679,155,195 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,679,155,195.168285 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.10837291 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,196,181.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

