187,969 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 187,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,000. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Atlanta Braves as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $209,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 9.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.4% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.31. 29,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

