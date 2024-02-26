Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Holdings Increased by Roumell Asset Management LLC

Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 727,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,112 shares during the period. Acacia Research makes up about 5.3% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Acacia Research stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,167. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

