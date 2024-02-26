Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 7.8% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 854,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,827,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

