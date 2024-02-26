Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 26,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 15,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$17.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.
