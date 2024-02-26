Aion (AION) Trading 22.2% Lower This Week

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $141.53 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00138109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020267 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005648 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.