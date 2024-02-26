Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.07

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.07 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 220203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

