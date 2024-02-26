Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.35. 117,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.04.

Insider Activity

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

About Alamo Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

