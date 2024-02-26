Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Alamo Group Stock Performance
Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.35. 117,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.06. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.04.
Insider Activity
In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.
