Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0653 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

ERC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.32. 52,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,466. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Featured Stories

