Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 1,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Alsea Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.55.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

