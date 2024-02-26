Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.41

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Ambu A/S Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.