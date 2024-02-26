American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,703,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

