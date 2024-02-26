American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,699,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,734. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.