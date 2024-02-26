Ankr (ANKR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $43.80 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Ankr has a market cap of $331.39 million and approximately $43.80 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015910 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014974 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,741.55 or 0.99931265 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00192303 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03298626 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $67,711,486.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

