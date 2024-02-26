Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Shares Down 2.1%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.40. 11,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 44,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Aritzia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

