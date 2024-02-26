Avalanche Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $39.74 or 0.00070328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.99 billion and approximately $597.37 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00023380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 377,179,848 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

