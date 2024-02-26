Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$388,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

