Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Shares Up 1.1%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.96. 50,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 78,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

