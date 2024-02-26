Bell Financial Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:BFG)

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Bell Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Bell Financial Group alerts:

About Bell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bell Financial Group Limited provides broking, online broking, corporate finance, and financial advisory services to private, institutional and corporate clients. It operates through Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional segments. The company offers equities, portfolio administration, foreign exchange, superannuation, fixed income, margin lending, structured products, and third party clearing services, as well as retail, wholesale, and institutional online broking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.