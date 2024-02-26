Bell Financial Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:BFG)

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
Bell Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.
About Bell Financial Group
