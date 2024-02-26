BinaryX Price Reaches $31.39 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for $31.39 or 0.00057487 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $152.20 million and $24,675.24 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About BinaryX
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
