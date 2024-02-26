Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Trading 1% Higher

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €42.40 ($46.09) and last traded at €42.40 ($46.09). 860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.00 ($45.65).
Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.34 and its 200 day moving average is €42.48. The firm has a market cap of $839.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.27.
About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Biotest Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.