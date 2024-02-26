Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,073.73 billion and approximately $34.70 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54,674.32 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.31 or 0.00505373 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00144575 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00031266 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,638,706 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
