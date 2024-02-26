Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Position Raised by Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.52. 1,301,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,878. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $23.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.89%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

