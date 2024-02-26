BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 4th

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,246. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1 year low of C$15.29 and a 1 year high of C$19.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.03.

