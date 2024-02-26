BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 4th

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock traded down C$0.26 on Monday, reaching C$34.98. 973,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,532. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.91. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a one year low of C$29.14 and a one year high of C$36.55.

