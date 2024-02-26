BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. BRF had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%.

BRF Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.81. 5,629,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. BRF has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BRF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in BRF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BRF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

