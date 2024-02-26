Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Trading Down 1.5%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 5,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 1,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Britvic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTVCY

Britvic Stock Down 1.5 %

About Britvic

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.