Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge Global

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Bunge Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 133,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,795 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.