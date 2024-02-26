Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Shares Sold by S Squared Technology LLC

S Squared Technology LLC lowered its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,571 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cantaloupe

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,405,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cantaloupe stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.49. 397,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.54. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

