Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $41.21 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 526,330,215 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 526,296,803 with 473,268,271 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.69294415 USD and is up 8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $918,955.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

