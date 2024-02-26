Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

CCEP traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. 2,015,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% during the third quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 89,383 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,675,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

