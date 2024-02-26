Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX traded up $5.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,225. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.72. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $127.09 and a twelve month high of $292.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.