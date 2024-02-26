Comparing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) & AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AUO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AUO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AUO has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 1 8 7 0 2.38

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AUO and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $115.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.96%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than AUO.

Profitability

This table compares AUO and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUO N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 19.48% 18.68% 13.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AUO and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $4.77 billion 3.48 $982.80 million $5.64 18.39

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than AUO.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats AUO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. It also sells and leases content management system and related hardware; designs digital signage content and field curation solutions; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. In addition, the company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to site rental and educational activities; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Further, it designs, develops, and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as software development and related consulting services; and investment services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

