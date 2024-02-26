Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Issues Earnings Results

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

VLRS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,605. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $641.72 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 173,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,031.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 426,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 388,679 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

