Critical Analysis: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) vs. Tanger (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger 21.19% 18.59% 4.42% Public Storage 45.34% 35.31% 10.96%

Dividends

Tanger pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Tanger pays out 113.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 108.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Public Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Public Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger 1 4 1 0 2.00 Public Storage 1 4 4 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tanger and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tanger presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.61%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $293.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Tanger.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Tanger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Tanger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tanger has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanger and Public Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger $464.41 million 6.77 $99.15 million $0.92 31.36 Public Storage $4.52 billion 10.84 $2.15 billion $11.06 25.19

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Storage beats Tanger on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. Tanger has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and has been a publicly traded REIT since 1993. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

