Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.47 billion and $15.05 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00020675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

