Crystal Amber (LON:CRS) Stock Price Down 25%

Crystal Amber (LON:CRS – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 84 ($1.07). 6,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 129,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.94 ($1.42).

Crystal Amber Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £69.91 million, a PE ratio of 494.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 354.55, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.34.

About Crystal Amber

(Get Free Report)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crystal Amber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crystal Amber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.