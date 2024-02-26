Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Delphi Energy Corp. (DEE.TO) (TSE:DEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 29,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 40,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95.

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

