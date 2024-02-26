Dero (DERO) Price Hits $2.62 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Dero has a market capitalization of $37.44 million and approximately $8,611.19 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00004797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,533.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.69 or 0.00505545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00132248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00050808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.00237914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00144647 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

