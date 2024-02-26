DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading Down 4.8%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 1,050,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,118,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

