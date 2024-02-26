Dogecoin Market Capitalization Hits $12.91 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $12.91 billion and $583.95 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00132307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,239,966,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

