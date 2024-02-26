Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.