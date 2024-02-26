Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DRQ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.34. 175,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.80 and a beta of 0.84. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $41,347.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

