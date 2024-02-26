EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Shares Down 2.9%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.01. Approximately 16,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 22,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

EMX Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of C$225.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

