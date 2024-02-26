Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 26th (AG, BKNG, BSAC, CCEP, DRD, FLIC, FTI, H, HNI, HTBK)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 26th:
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
