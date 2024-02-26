Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 26th (AG, BKNG, BSAC, CCEP, DRD, FLIC, FTI, H, HNI, HTBK)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 26th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

